Coronavirus in Indore: Area-wise list of COVID-19 cases as issued by health department on August 26

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 1,064 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of infections in the state to 56,864, health officials said.

The toll mounted to 1,282 with 17 more patients succumbing the the infection, they said.

Meanwhile, the health department revised Tuesday's data of total cases from 55,695 to 55,800 and of fatalities to 1,265 from 1,263, an official said.

Of the 17 deaths, three patients died in Indore, while two each succumbed in Bhopal, Jabalpur and Damoh. One death each occurred in Gwalior, Morena, Sagar, Vidisha, Chhatarpur, Hoshangabad, Satna and Harda, officials said.

A total of 936 persons were discharged in the day, taking the count of recoveries to 43,246.

At 187, Indore reported the highest number of cases, followed by 129 new infections in Bhopal, 117 cases in Jabalpur and 102 cases in Gwalior.

Indore's total caseload now reached 11,860 while the death toll is 371.

Bhopal's tally of cases rose to 9,670 and the fatality count to 266, officials said.

The case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur went up to 4,450 and 3,456, respectively.

At 3,199, Indore has the highest number of active cases in the state while Bhopal has 1,549 such cases.

The state has 4,677 active containment zones at present.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 56,864, New cases 1,064, Death toll 1,282, Recovered 43,246 Active cases 12,336, Total number of tested people 12,48,021.

Here is a list of reported cases in Indore as issued by the health department on August 26:

1 VILLAGE FARASPUR 1 NEW IDENTIFIED AREA

2 VILLAGE SULAKHEDI 1 NEW IDENTIFIED AREA

3 TEJAJI MOHALLA KODARIYA 1 NEW IDENTIFIED AREA

4 BARLAI JAGIR 1 NEW IDENTIFIED AREA

5 VAIBHAV LAXMI NAGAR 1 NEW IDENTIFIED AREA

6 BJ VIHAR COLONY EXT 2 NEW IDENTIFIED AREA

7 VILLAGE BANEDIYA DEPALPUR 1 NEW IDENTIFIED AREA

8 VILLAGE LOMBODPAR 1 NEW IDENTIFIED AREA

9 SHESHADRI COLONY 1 NEW IDENTIFIED AREA

10 SVYAM SHAWMAR BHAWAN 1 NEW IDENTIFIED AREA

11 DOUBLE CHOUKI 1 NEW IDENTIFIED AREA

12 GULMOHAR COLONY 3 NEW IDENTIFIED AREA

13 VASUNDHARA APARTMENT 1

14 SUNDAR NAGAR NX 1

15 RAU CIRCLE 1

16 INDUS SATELLITE GREENS 1

17 KANADIYA 1

18 BANK COLONY 1

19 VETERINARY COLLEGE 1

20 PAHADI TEKRI BICHOLI MARDANA 3

21 MANUSHREE NAGAR 1

22 WORLD CUP SQUARE 1

23 SAGORE ROAD BETMA 1

24 ATLANTA AURA NIPANIA 1

25 HASALPUR 1

26 MITRA BANDHU NAGAR 2

27 NARWAL SANWER 1

28 AHILYA MATA COLONY 1

29 SARV SAMPANN NAGAR 1

30 AVANTIKA NAGAR 1

31 UDAY NAGAR 1

32 PLATINUM PARADISE NIPANIA 4

33 DWARIKA PALACE NIPANIA 1

34 RASALPUR MHOW 1

35 CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI NAGAR 1

36 AKSHAY DEEP COLONY 2

37 SURAJ NAGAR 1

38 SHANGRI LA EWS TALAWALI CHANDA 1

39 VIP PARASPAR NAGAR 3

40 ANNAPURNA NAGAR 1

41 NEAR JAIN TEMPLE 1

42 DALIYA BAZAR 2

43 GRANDE EXOTICA TOWNSHIP 1

44 DURGA COLONY 1

45 SHIVKANTH NAGAR 1

46 SAINATH COLONY 2

47 JAI BAJRANG NAGAR 1

Areas of Positives of 26-08-20

48 SCHEME 54 4

49 SWAMI VIVEKANAND NAGAR 1

50 SACHIDANAND NAGAR 2

51 SAKET NAGAR 2

52 MAHADEV TOTLA NAGAR 1

53 SURYADEV NAGAR 2

54 STADIUM GROUND AYODHYA NAGRI 1

55 BABU GALI MHOW 1

56 ARADHANA NAGAR 1

57 SPACE PARK-2 1

58 MEGHDOOT NAGAR 1

59 ARANYA NAGAR 1

60 SHREE NAGAR MAIN 1

61 BANGANGA 1

62 GURU SHANKAR NAGAR 1

63 GURU NANAK COLONY 1

64 Y N ROAD TUKOGANJ 4

65 JEEVAN KI PHEL 1

66 JANKI NAGAR EXTENSION 1

67 BRIJ VIHAR COLONY SIDDHIPURAM 1

68 MISHRA NAGAR 2

69 CAT ROAD RAU 1

70 USHA NAGAR 1

71 NEW PALASIA 4

72 KUMHAR KHADI 1

73 SANGAM NAGAR 1

74 PENJON COLONY 1

75 MTH HOSPITAL 1

76 TILAK PATH RAM BAGH 2

77 MAHALAXMI NAGAR 1

78 DRP LINE 1

79 KALANI NAGAR 1

80 BAKHTAWAR RAM NAGAR 1

81 SINDHI COLONY 2

82 SADHU VASWANI NAGAR 1

83 RADHA NAGAR 1

84 MALWA MILL 1

85 SAIMS CAMPUS 1

86 USHA NAGAR EXT 1

87 SILICON CITY 2

88 GURU NAGAR 1

89 MG ROAD INDORE 3

90 AKHAND NAGAR-AIRPORT ROAD 1

91 KRISHNA BAGH COLONY 1

92 RACE COURSE ROAD 1

93 PANCHWATI NAGAR 1

94 KANCHAN BAG 1

95 NANDA NAGAR 2

96 BHAGIRATHPURA 1

97 LOKMANYA NAGAR 5

98 RATLAM KOTHI 1

99 VINDHYACHAL NAGAR 1

100 LUV KUSH AWAS VIHAR, GORI NAGAR-SUKHLIYA 3

101 GANDHI NAGAR 3

102 MAPLE WOODS NIPANIA 1

103 PREM NAGAR 1

104 MARIMATA 3

105 PARDESIPURA 3

106 TILAK NAGAR 1

107 NARAYAN BAGH 1

108 RAJ MAHAL COLONY 1

109 MOG LINE-SCHEME 71 2

110 GUMASHTA NAGAR 2

111 RAJ MOHALLA 1

112 NAYAPURA 3

113 SOUTH BAJARIYA 1

114 PALHAR NAGAR 1

115 SUDAMA NAGAR 3

116 HAJI COLONY-KHAJRANA 4

TOTAL 174

PLACES NOT OF INDORE-3, NO PROPER ADDRESS-1