Coronavirus in Indore: 6-month-old-boy among 69 discharged

Indore: As many as 69 patients were discharged from two hospitals of the city on Tuesday including a six-month-old boy and an 82-year-old man.

Out of 69 patients, 48 were discharged from Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences while 21 were discharged from Index Medical College.

The six-month-old boy, resident of Banda Basti, has to stay in the hospital even after being discharged as his parents are admitted due to COVID-19. His father said that their family tested positive while going through the tests conducted in their area.

Meanwhile, the 82-year-old man said that he was admitted to the hospital after not getting relief from cough and cold. He had gone to a health check-up camp for treatment but he didn’t get relief after which he was admitted to Aurobindo Hospital.

Similarly, a 3-year-old girl was discharged from Index Medical College recovery.