Coronavirus in Indore: 25 violators held, sent to 'Vaishnav jail'

More than 25 people were arrested for violating lockdown and curfew in the city on Wednesday. The violators were sent to special jail in Vaishnav University on Sanwer Road.

According to Banganga police station staff, 13 persons roaming in the area during lockdown were arrested. Police teams deployed in various places arrested Sanjay, Mohan, Narendra, Mukesh, Purushottam, Ravindra, Kuldeep,Yogesh, Devendra, Raja, Lalit, Manoj and Pappu.

Rau police station staff arrested four persons for violating the lockdown. TI Dinesh Verma said violators named Badal, Kishore, Sumit and Dharmendra were arrested on Wednesday.

Hira Nagar police station staff arrested eight people for keeping shops open and roaming in the area without a convincing reason. One Rajkumar Sahu was arrested for opening his shop during lockdown. He was booked under Section 188 of the IPC. Seven other persons were also arrested and they were booked under a relevant section.

Sanyogitaganj police also arrested a youth while he was roaming in Chhawni area.