Corona woes: MP vegetable growers fail to recover their expenses

Farmers in MP are facing problems galore amid the Covid-19 outbreak. Vegetable farmers are the most affected lot as a major portion of their harvest has either rotten or remains unsold.

These farmers use private water resources and cultivate crops during summers. The harvest is not just consumed in Meghnagar, but also in Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch and other neighbouring areas. As mandis were closed this season due to the lockdown, farmers were forced to sell the vegetables to middlemen at cheap rates.

Vegetables that went for Rs 50 per kilogram in the previous year are now fetching only to Rs 10 per kilogram. Even though the demand for vegetables has increased as people are resorting to purchase the same from local vendors instead of retail chains to buy vegetables. Due to the low prices, farmers are unable to breakeven.

Some farmers are even forced to take their vegetables to the residential areas and sell it themselves on handcarts. They are all blaming the novel coronavirus outbreak, for not being able to recover their expenses. Vegetable retailer Ashok Kewat said that the supply of vegetables is far more than demand, therefore the prices are low. However, locals are glad that vegetables are available at low costs.