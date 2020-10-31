Corona Update: 77 positive cases in Indore

Indore: As many as 77 patients were found positive out of 3230 sample reports received on Saturday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 2.38 percent and total number of patients reached to 34119. No death was reported due to which total number of deaths remained at 682, so far.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Saturday night was 406971. As many as 3140 samples were tested negative on Saturday.

Department has taken only 1063 more samples for testing as officials trust more on rapid antigen test.

As many as 2566 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 30871 patients have been discharged so far.

As many as 270 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Saturday as reconciliation. Health officials said that these were the patients who were discharged but were not informed by hospitals.