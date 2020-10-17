Corona Update: 215 test positive, 2 deaths in day

Indore: The first day of Navratri brought relief to the citizems from Covid-19 as the number of positive cases dropped below 300 after 37 days.

Moreover, city also witness a drop of about 100 patients in a day on Saturday as 215 patients were found positive out of 2328 samples received on Saturday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 9.26% and total number of patients reached to 31623. Two deaths were reported taking toll to 657 so far. According to the CMHO bulletin, total samples received till Saturday night was 3,49,975. As many as 2099 samples were tested negative on Saturday.

“We have taken as many as 1514 more samples,” CMHO Dr Pravin Jadia said. As many as 3689 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals. Total 27277 patients have been discharged so far.

As many as 198 patients were added to the discharged patients list as reconciliation. Health officials said that these were the patients who were discharged but were not informed by hospitals.