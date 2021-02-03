Cops on a swift mode arrest woman, paramour for hubby murder

Indore: It is a story of love, lust and a marriage gone botched. It was as if an episode taken straight from crime patrol series.

A 24-year-old woman and her paramour were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the murder case of her husband under Hatod police station jurisdiction. The woman wanted to marry her paramour but she was scared of her husband so she scripted a plan and her paramour killed her husband taking him to a farming land. Further investigation is underway.

SP (west) Mahesh Chand Jain said the deceased named Jeevan Choudhary, 27, a resident of Juni Hatod was found murdered near a farming land in Nogawa village on Tuesday morning. One of the villagers had informed the land owner after which the police were informed.

The officials from Hatod police station reached the spot and they managed to identify him. After that the senior officials constituted a team to trace the killer. During the investigation, it was found that a mobile SIM card with name of Jeevan was being operated by his wife. Jeevan’s friend Nitin Choudhary used to talk with his wife. After collecting call details, the police detained Nitin when he allegedly confessed to his crime and he told the police that he and Jeevan’s wife wanted to get married.

As per the plan, Nitin took Jeevan to a place where he allegedly strangulated him using a piece of rope. Later, accused attacked Jeevan with a bottle and slit his neck with the broken bottle.

The police have recovered mobile phone of the deceased, his Aadhar Card, clothes and bike from the accused. The accused were arrested by the police within 24 hours of the incident.