Contractor Booked After Labourer Falls To Death From 13th Floor In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Acontractor has been booked by the police following the death of a 34-year-old labourer who fell from the 13th floor of an under-construction building under the Lasudia police station limits on April 29.

The deceased was identified as Tinku Yadav, a resident of Giridih, Jharkhand, currently residing at Vasundhara Complex in Indore. Yadav was working at the Sayaji Amber Garden site on Bypass Road when the fatal accident occurred.

During the investigation, witness statements revealed that the contractor, Shankarlal Suthar, a resident of Bikaner, Rajasthan, currently living in Basant Vihar Colony in Indore, had undertaken the construction contract for the newly built project. It was found that while Yadav was working on the 13th floor, he fell to his death due to a lack of safety measures.

The investigation found that Suthar was negligent as he failed to provide essential safety equipment, including safety nets around the work area, helmets, gloves, and safety shoes. Consequently, a case has been registered against Suthar under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for negligence, and further investigation is underway.