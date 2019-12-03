Contraceptives dumped in Indore district hospital well

Indore: A chaos like situation prevailed among district health department officials on Tuesday evening when large number of packets of condoms and contraceptive pills were found in a well in District Hospital.

Logos of National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) and Government of India, Ministry of Health are printed on it and the note of ‘Not For Sale’ written on it.

Surprised by the report of dumped contraceptives which have the expiry date of 2022, health department officials immediately asked the staff to bring it out of the well.

“After taking it out of the well, we checked the batch number of the products and found that it was not from our supplies and store. The batch numbers are different and it is not our stock,” chief medical and health officer Dr Pravin Jadia said.

He said that they have launched a probe to know who had dumped the contraceptives in the hospital.

Sources said that the government provides such products even to NGOs too to participate in family planning programme.

The dumping of large number of products in well during the male sterilisation fortnight surprised the officials.