Constituency Watch: Jawad

BJP Candidate Om Prakash Sakhlecha |

Jawad (Madhya Pradesh): Jawad has been considered the high-profile seat in the state as the former chief minister, Virendra Kumar Saklecha, contested from here and emerged victorious. After his death, his son, Om Prakash Saklecha, has been winning this seat for the last four consecutive elections. He is also a minister in the Shivraj Singh government.

However, this time the Sakhlecha family legacy is likely to face a challenge from Samandar Patel, who recently returned to Congress and is now running for Congress.

The father-son duo of the Sakhalecha family has contested 12 of the 14 elections held so far, out of which they have won nine. In this way, the Sakhalecha family ruled Jawad for 43 years at different times. Their long-standing presence in Jawad's political landscape showcases the trust and support they have garnered from the local people.

Nonetheless, there is resentment at the local level regarding employment and development issues in the area. Jawad and its adjoining areas are known for the cultivation of opium and garlic. There is a cement industry here, but despite this, there is anger among the youth regarding employment. Saklecha, who has been continuously elected from here, is the Minister of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises in the government, but apart from cement, there is no other industry in the area.

Although the minister claims that many small and big industries will be seen here shortly, the promises are only on paper. Health services have been improved only through health centres.

Congress candidate Samandar Patel |

Rebels play spoilsport

Rebels always play spoilsports by disrupting plans and causing chaos among the parties. In 2018, BJP candidate Om Prakash Sakhlecha won by 4,271 votes. At that time, Samandar Patel contested the elections as an independent candidate and pulled 33,712 votes. His candidacy not only confused voters but also caused a major dent in the then-Congress candidate Rajkumar Ahir's victory prospects, as he got 48,045 votes. The unexpected surge in support for Samandar Patel forced Congress to give him a ticket this time, as a significant shift in voter preferences highlighted the need for parties like Congress to reassess their strategies and connect with the electorate on a deeper level. Every time Congress rebels stand in the elections and ensure the victory of the BJP, however, this time, Puran Ahir is in the fray as a BJP rebel, causing concern for Sakhalecha. Apart from this, there are 17 per cent of tribal voters, and their support will be a decisive factor.

Voters scenario in 2023

Total: 1,81,639

Male: 92,336

Female: 89,301

Others: 2

Voters scenario in 2018

Total voting: 84.45%

Om Prakash Sakhlecha (BJP): 52,316 (37.4%)

Rajkumar Rameshchandra (INC): 48,045 (34.35%)

Winning margin: 4,271 (3.05%)

Independent candidate Puran Ahir |

ISSUES AT GALORE

Sakhalecha's lengthy tenure could be a problem for the BJP. Puran Ahir's decision to contest as an independent candidate reflects the dissatisfaction among certain BJP members with Sakhalecha's lengthy tenure. This move not only highlights the growing opposition within the party but also adds a new dynamic to the electoral race in Jawad. Even Samandar Patel, who recently returned to Congress and is now running for Congress, says that despite being an MLA for so long, the Jawad area is counted among the backward areas of the state. No complete work has been done here from the point of view of employment and industry.

LACK OF EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES

Voters are unhappy with the fact that it has been more than 15 years since the Cement Corporation of India Limited (CCI), one of the first government factories in India established by the Central Government due to the production of excellent lime paste, was closed. The natural resources available here are not being exploited by CCI. The latter is being done by established private cement factories. During Sakhalecha's tenure, the contract system has been implemented in these private cement factories, and the work has been handed over to outside agencies. Local people are not getting jobs, and those who were there earlier have been fired.

HEALTH FACILITIES IN BAD SHAPE

The health facilities here are in bad shape. Doctors and health staff who are deployed here prefer to stay in Neemuch and commute daily between Jawad and Neemuch. In cases of emergency, patients used to refer to other places for treatment. CORRUPTION: Corruption is a big issue in Jawad. It is alleged that Sakhalecha supporters run an illegal syndicate of sand coming from Rajasthan. Recently, district president Gopal Charan, a close aide of Sakhalecha, was caught red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 50,000, in which action is pending. Even Sakhalecha is accused of protecting the accused district president. If this is not enough, Sakhalecha's favourites have been appointed to the post of Mandal BJP president, and they too are accused of extortion from officials and schemes. Recently the Congress put Sakhalecha in the dock and alleged that Sakhalecha obliged his financially capable favourites by releasing the MLA fund.

CANDIDATES TAKE?

Congress candidate Samandar Patel says that Jawad was exploited for 20 years. It became a hub of corruption, due to which there was less development and more destruction. Development is only on paper. There were neither sufficient efforts nor any work done in that direction. After becoming MSME minister, Sakhalecha just acquired land and gave it to his few favourites. The public is being cheated here.

There are no buildings, no water, no toilets, and no boundary walls available at government schools. If I get elected, my priority will be to provide employment in the area, and a lot of emphasis will be laid on improving health facilities. Employment, health, and the improvement of the education system will be my priorities.

BJP candidate Sakhalecha says, that during my tenure, a 151 megawatt (MW) photovoltaic solar power station was built in Jawad tehsil, one of the largest solar power projects in the country. Due to my efforts, the first biotechnology park in the state is being established in Jawad, which was earlier proposed in Bhopal.

It will promote innovation, research, and development activities in Neemuch-Mandsaur districts and will also provide employment to the local people. For those who say that there has been no development in terms of roads, electricity, water, and health, I would like to inform them that when I was elected for the first time in 2003, I found Jawad without electricity and roads, but today a network of roads has been laid in the area. We are getting electricity for 24 hours. In the field of health, in 2003 there were a total of three doctors in the assembly, today there are 30 doctors. Today all types of tests are being done free of cost in Jawad hospital. A facility like Digital 500 MA X-ray is available in Jawad.

With inputs from Kapil Singh Chauhan

