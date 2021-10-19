Conman dupes man of Rs 67,000 online

Indore: A conman posing as an officer from a United Payments Interface (UPI) payment app’s customer care duped a man of Rs 67,000 on the lure of refunding him money in the Bhanwarkuan area. The police have registered a case against the accused and started a search for him on the basis of the mobile number and the bank account numbers given by him to the complainant.

Bhanwarkuan police station-in-charge Santosh Dudhi said that Shivshankar Yadav, a resident of Indrapuri Colony, had given a written complaint to the Crime Branch a few days ago in which he stated that he had transferred some money to his friend but, due to some technical issues, the money was deducted from his bank account although the payment could not be completed.

Then, Yadav looked up the customer care number of that payment app and made a phone call to the number shown on the Internet. The conman, on the pretext of helping him, took his account details after which some amount was deducted from the account of Yadav. When he made a phone call to another phone number, he again received a message about deduction of the money. Thus, Rs 67,994 was deducted in three instalments from the account of the complainant.

After the investigations, the Crime Branch officers forwarded the case to the Bhanwarkuan police station to lodge an FIR against the holder of the mobile phone numbers and bank account numbers. Preliminary investigations revealed that the money was credited into two bank accounts. The police have registered a case under Section 420 of the IPC and started a search for the accused.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 11:35 PM IST