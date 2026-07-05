Congress To Launch Statewide Stir | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader and former All India Mahila Congress president Shobha Oza on Sunday announced a phased statewide agitation against the Madhya Pradesh government, alleging corruption, recruitment scams and administrative failures affecting students, youth, farmers and the common people.

Addressing the media, Oza said the Congress would highlight the government's alleged failures in education, employment and agriculture.

She claimed that recruitment and examination scams, including the Vyapam, nursing, police constable, teacher recruitment and agriculture extension officer scams, had jeopardised the future of lakhs of students and unemployed youth.

She also accused the government of failing farmers during the ongoing Kharif season, alleging a shortage of more than 40% in DAP and urea supplies.

According to her, black marketing has forced farmers to pay up to Rs 2,000 for a fertiliser bag priced at Rs 1,350. Oza also sought independent investigations into alleged irregularities in public projects, including Mahakal Lok.

Students hold candle march

Hundreds of students took out a candle march in Indore on Saturday evening, demanding transparent examinations, strict action against paper leaks and fair recruitment.

The march began from Bhola Ram Ustad Marg and concluded at the Tantya Mama statue, where participants observed silence in memory of students who allegedly lost their lives due to exam-related stress. Several Congress leaders joined the protest.