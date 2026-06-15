Congress Seeks Action On Fertiliser Prices And Diesel Shortage: Memorandum Submitted In Sailana | FP photo

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party on Monday submitted a memorandum addressed to the Governor through Tehsildar Kulbhushan Sharma, demanding immediate measures to address rising fertiliser prices, shortage of DAP fertiliser, problems in the online token system and diesel scarcity affecting farmers.

Led by District Congress president Harshvijay Gehlot, party leaders said farmers are facing financial difficulties due to increasing costs of fertilisers, agricultural inputs and pesticides.

The memorandum stated that poor soybean production last season and reduced wheat cultivation have already weakened farmers’ economic condition.

According to the memorandum, the price of 20:20:13 fertiliser has increased from Rs 1,450 to Rs 2,100, while 12:32:16 fertiliser has risen to nearly Rs 2,400.

SSP fertiliser prices have also reportedly gone up. Congress leaders alleged that inadequate availability of DAP fertiliser is affecting timely distribution to farmers.

The memorandum further highlighted frequent server issues in the online token system, difficulties faced by farmers without e-KYC, and diesel shortages impacting ploughing and sowing activities.

The party demanded adequate fertiliser supply, regulation of prices, simplification of the token system and sufficient diesel availability to help farmers carry out agricultural operations on time.