Congress MLA Bheru Singh Parihar Hints At Quitting Party Over 'Neglect' In Nalkheda | FP photo

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Bheru Singh Parihar publicly criticised the party's state leadership on Friday, alleging continued neglect of elected representatives within the organisation and warning that he could take a "major decision", including leaving the party, if the situation does not change.

The Susner MLA voiced his displeasure during the visit of senior Congress leader and former Leader of the Opposition Ajay Singh Rahul Bhaiya to Agar Malwa.

Parihar alleged that he was neither informed about Rahul Bhaiya's programme nor allowed to meet him despite speaking over the phone.

He claimed some leaders within the party were working against the formation of a Congress government and were sidelining public representatives.

Addressing party workers, Parihar said respect for workers and elected representatives was essential for strengthening the organisation. He warned that continued disregard for their concerns would force him to take a decisive step.

The meeting was attended by District Congress President Vipin Wankhede, Vallabh Ambavatiya and several party leaders and workers.

The remarks have intensified political activity in Agar Malwa district, where internal discord has dominated headlines for the second consecutive day.

A day earlier, the BJP dissolved its newly announced Kisan Morcha district executive within hours, while Parihar's public criticism has now exposed factionalism within the Congress.