Congress Announces Large-Scale Farmers’ Protest At Khalghat On Thursday Over Delays In Wheat Procurement In Dhar | Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress has announced a large-scale farmers’ protest at Khalghat on Thursday over delays in wheat procurement and issues at procurement centres.

District Congress president Swatantra Joshi said farmers are facing severe distress because of delays in procurement, slow weighing processes and problems related to slot booking.

He alleged that the BJP government has neglected farmers by failing to ensure timely payments, adequate fertiliser supply and uninterrupted electricity for irrigation.

Joshi said the protest aims to highlight difficulties faced by farmers across the state. He demanded full payment under the Bhavantar scheme, clearance of pending dues and guaranteed crop procurement at Minimum Support Price (MSP).

He also sought a legal guarantee for payment within seven days of procurement and demanded an increase in the number and capacity of procurement centres.

Other demands include raising the daily procurement limit from 2,250 quintals to 5,000 quintals, ensuring timely supply of fertilisers and seeds, revising stubble-burning rules and announcing a clear loan waiver roadmap.

Joshi said senior Congress leaders, including Umang Singhar, Arun Yadav and Bala Bachchan, will lead the agitation.