Communal harmony at its best as Hindus & Muslims celebrate each others' festival

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The city set an example of communal harmony and love as Eid-Ul-Fitr and Akshaya Tritya was celebrated with fervour by Muslim and Hindu community on Tuesday. While Muslim community members spread the love with sheer kurma, Hindu community members shared laddoos and other sweets.

An observation of this sweet relation was seen when Muslim community members welcomed Parshuram Yatra at Mari Mata. Hindu community members also hugged their Muslim brothers and wished ‘Eid Mubarak’.

One such community member Shawez Shaik said, “I grew up in Indore, India, which is a land where we love everyone as Indians. I have always celebrated all festivals as Indian festivals, be it Eid or Diwali.”

Another community member Deepak Sharma said, “We are all humans first. Every religion teaches us to love and respect another.”

Parshuram Yatra was taken out by Brahmin community members from Bada Ganpati to Mari Mata square.

As the month-long fasting observed by the people of the Muslim community during Ramzan concluded, community members in Indore offered namaz and celebrated the fest of Eid-ul-Fitr.

This year, without much fear of Covid-19 spread, the celebrations were grand. Major celebrations in Indore were seen at Sadar Bazar Eidgah, Khajrana Dargah, Azad Nagar, and other Muslim community dominated areas.

Former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh was in Indore and visited the mosque to meet and greet community members at Sadar Bazar Eidgah. He had a special meeting with Shahar Qazi.

In his address at Sadar Bazar, Shahar Qazi Dr Izrat Ali quoted the importance of water conservation and advocated adoption of water harvesting techniques.

A temporary tent to observe celebration and offer namaz was set up outside Gwaltoli Mosque. Cops were on high alert to ensure that there were no conflicts. Luckily, Indoreans set a universal example of communal harmony and stood by each-other to celebrate the fests together.



Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 11:52 PM IST