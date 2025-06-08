 Collector’s Campaign Giving ‘Pankh’ To Banchhada Community
Collector's Campaign Giving 'Pankh' To Banchhada Community

The campaign is implemented with the support of the National Rural Livelihood Mission

Pankaj MalikUpdated: Sunday, June 08, 2025, 11:54 PM IST
article-image
Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Pankh Abhiyan, launched under the leadership of Neemuch Collector Himanshu Chandra, is bringing transformative change to the Banchhada community, which has long suffered from stigma due to its historical association with prostitution.

The initiative, ongoing for the past nine months, is helping the community transition into mainstream through focused support and empowerment efforts.

The campaign, being implemented with the support of the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) and the Child Development Department, has encouraged active participation from women in the community.

These women are now joining self-help groups, receiving skill training and accessing employment opportunities that are helping them achieve financial independence and restore their dignity.

Currently, 49 self-help groups have been formed across 26 panchayats, with a target of establishing 97 in total. So far, loans worth nearly Rs 30 lakh have been distributed, enabling beneficiaries to earn monthly incomes ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000.

The district administration has also been working to promote education among children from the Banchhada community, ensuring their inclusion and future development.

District Nodal Officer and SDM Mamta Khede is overseeing the campaign and expressed satisfaction over its impact, stating that the entire administrative team is committed to the mission. Outreach efforts through Gram Sabhas and Panchayat Samvads have helped engage 507 families, guiding them toward mainstream integration.

In addition to training and employment, the administration is informing the community about various government schemes, including the Sant Ravidas Self-Employment Scheme and the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Economic Welfare Scheme. A recent programme under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign also introduced girls from the community to training and self-employment opportunities, further extending the reach of the initiative.

Collector Himanshu Chandra said that real transformation will come from within the community itself, and the administration’s work will continue until the Banchhada people are fully integrated into society. The Pankh Abhiyan is not just a campaign—it is a movement that is giving flight to hope, self-reliance, and a new identity for a long-marginalised community.

