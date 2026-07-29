Collector Neetu Mathur Orders 100% Child Vaccination Drive, Declares Healthy Child Week Across Aalirajpur District | FP photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neetu Mathur chaired a joint review meeting of the District Health Committee and the Women and Child Development Department, directing officials to strengthen maternal and child healthcare, nutrition and vaccination services across the district.

She reviewed first-trimester registration of pregnant women, identification and treatment of high-risk pregnancies, anaemia screening, management of pregnancy-induced hypertension and maternal mortality.

Stressing timely registration and quality healthcare, the Collector warned that notices would be issued to Block Development Officers of poorly performing blocks.

Mathur also reviewed the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme, child and adolescent health schemes, Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres and other public health initiatives.

She directed officials to ensure timely treatment and adequate nutritional support for beneficiaries.

The Collector instructed officials to launch a drive to achieve 100% vaccination of eligible children and declared the coming week as Healthy Child Week, focusing on child health and nutrition.

She also directed regular monitoring of Anganwadi centres, screening for breast and cervical cancer, and strict action against quacks.

Emphasising better coordination between the Health and Women and Child Development departments, she called for improved implementation of welfare schemes to enhance health outcomes.