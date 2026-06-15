Collector Demands Action On Delayed Camps In Jhabua | FP photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Dr Yogesh Tukaram Bharsat inspected public welfare camps in the Kakanwani and Semliya clusters on Monday and directed officials to ensure timely resolution of public grievances and pending cases.

During the visit, he instructed village secretaries and patwaris to collect public suggestions on the Uniform Civil Code(UCC).

He also urged farmers to obtain Farmer IDs, stating that the new e-token system for fertiliser distribution would improve transparency and help curb black marketing.

Dr Bharsat directed officials to resolve all pending land, revenue and CM Helpline cases within stipulated timelines.

Expressing displeasure over inadequate dissemination of information in Kakanwani and Plasador, he reprimanded secretary Suresh Damor.

The collector also ordered disciplinary action against Women and Child Development Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Bahadur Sastiya for remaining absent without authorisation.

Addressing local issues, Dr Bharsat instructed the electricity department to replace damaged power poles in Munia and Bhabhor Phalia immediately.

He further directed officials to resolve complaints related to drinking water and identity documents and urged eligible residents to obtain Ayushman health cards.

SDO Revenue Bhaskar Gachle accompanied the Collector during the inspection.