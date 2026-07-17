Collector Bharsat Urges AI Readiness During Surprise School Inspection In Jhabua | FP photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Dr Yogesh Tukaram Bharsat inspected the Eklavya Model Residential School, Mordundia, on Friday to review academic and residential activities.

During the visit, he shared a meal with students in the hostel and, through informal conversation, gathered details about their daily routine, studies and hostel facilities.

The Collector visited various classrooms, interacting with students about their studies, subject understanding and future aspirations, and encouraged them to work hard and maintain discipline to achieve their goals.

He also inspected the chemistry lab, physics lab, computer lab, auditorium, library and medical room to assess available facilities.

Addressing the students, Dr Bharsat noted that while humans remain the most intelligent species, rapid advancements in technologies such as artificial intelligence make it essential for students to stay up to date and cultivate continuous learning habits.

He stressed that education alone is insufficient for professions like medicine, where observational and analytical skills are equally important.

Separately, the Collector chaired a meeting of the school management committee, attended by teachers and parents, directing them to ensure quality teaching and closer academic monitoring to improve board examination results.

Assistant Commissioner, Tribal Welfare Department, Supriya Bisen, and other officials were present during the visit.

Collector Inspects Schools, Hostels

Collector Dr Yogesh Tukaram Bharsat conducted surprise inspections of schools and hostels in the Ranapur area, reviewing educational quality, attendance and student welfare.

He directed teachers to improve attendance through parental outreach and ordered the immediate admission of an eligible student to a hostel facing Aadhaar-related documentation issues.

Officials were instructed to ensure quality education, safety and essential facilities.