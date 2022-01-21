CMHO’s viral dance video: Don’t act as CMHO spokesperson, Congress to spokesperson of BJP

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress, on Thursday, targeted the BJP’s state spokesperson, Umesh Sharma, for dubbing the viral dance video of chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya with a liquor glass as breach of his privacy and claiming it was a video of a family function.

State spokesperson of the Congress Narendra Salujas said that the BJP spokesperson should continue to represent the party and must not become the spokesperson of a government officer.

“BJP spokesperson Umesh Sharma is giving a clarification on behalf of CMHO Dr BS Saitya by claiming that the video is of a family function and the officer doesn’t drink. In my tweet, I never said it’s the video of Dr Saitya, but Sharma confirmed that the man in the video is Dr Saitya,” Saluja said.

He added that Sharma must learn about the time and place of the event, or they would release more details of it. “The government officer will give a clarification over the video and Sharma must not act as his spokesperson. It’s the responsibility of the government to investigate the video as Sharma doesn’t have any rights to it,” Saluja said.

