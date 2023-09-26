CM Must Apologise To People Instead Of Seeking ‘Ashirvad’: Patwari

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister and senior Congress leader Jitu Patwari slammed the state government on Monday and said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh should apologise to the people for increasing the debt on the state as well as on the people.

Addressing the Jan Akrosh Yatra, which entered Indore from Depalpur and culminated as a public rally at Rajwada, Patwari said, “The total debt on the state has been increased to over Rs 4 lakh crore and each person has a debt burden of Rs 53,000. Instead of taking out Jan Ashirvad Yatra, BJP should seek an apology for making the state No. 1 in unemployment, inflation, corruption, and crime against women.”

He said that the Congress’ Jan Akrosh Yatra is getting overwhelming support from the people and showing the anger of the people against the state government which failed to keep its promises.

“It is evident that the party will win the upcoming Assembly polls with a majority and will immediately implement the promises of monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to women, domestic gas cylinder at Rs 500, and 100 units free electricity among other promises the party has made,” Patwari said. Congress leaders Kuldeep Indora, Mahendra Joshi, and others addressed the yatra that entered the Indore district from Depalpur and covered five constituencies of the district including Rau, Indore-IV, Indore-II, and Indore-I.

The yatra covered the distance from Depalpur to Rajwada as a vehicle rally which was welcomed by hundreds of Congressmen. Congress leaders including Dinesh Malhar, who recently joined Congress, participated in the rally with a large number of his supporters, while Sadashiv Yadav, Sanjay Shukla, Pintu Joshi, Rajesh Choukse, Chintu Choukse, Surjeet Chaddha, Amit Chourasiya, and others also participated in the rally.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)