CM Mohan Yadav Visits Saksham Model Anganwadi, Calls It Centre For Holistic Child Development | FP photo

UJJAIN (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday described the Saksham Model Anganwadi Centre at Sadawal as a school for the holistic development of children and said the government was providing all essential facilities under one roof to ensure their physical and mental growth.

During his visit to the Saksham Model Anganwadi Centre at the sewage farm, Yadav inspected the facilities and interacted with children.

He said permanent buildings, furniture, toys, nutritious food, health check-ups, vaccination and early education were being provided at Anganwadi centres.

He added that the Sadawal centre, developed through CSR funds, had all arrangements for children's overall development.

The Chief Minister also inspected a nutrition exhibition organised by the Women and Child Development Department under Nutrition Week.

During his visit, he interacted with children playing on swings and personally pushed them on the swings.

He distributed packets of laddus, gram and peanuts among them and inspected the food zone, health examination room and medicine room. Collector Raushan Kumar Singh briefed him about the activities conducted at the centre.

Yadav also planted mango, peepal, banyan, neem, drumstick and guava saplings on the Anganwadi premises under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign and appealed to people to plant at least one sapling under the initiative.

The Chief Minister distributed assurance certificates to beneficiaries under the Ladli Laxmi Yojana and benefits to eligible women under the Matru Vandana Yojana.

Promoted officials and employees of the Women and Child Development Department and newly appointed Anganwadi workers and assistants also felicitated the Chief Minister.

District in-charge minister Gautam Tetwal, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, Municipal Corporation speaker Kalavati Yadav, MLA Anil Jain Kaluheda, Ujjain Development Authority chairman Ravi Solanki, City BJP president Sanjay Agrawal, Anganwadi workers, assistants, rural women and other dignitaries were present.

CM felicitates promoted police personnel

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav felicitated promoted police officers and personnel of Ujjain district by pinning stars and rank insignia on them during his visit to the city.

Madhav Nagar CSP Deepika Shinde and DSP (Headquarters) Bharat Singh Yadav presented a bouquet to the Chief Minister on behalf of the promoted officers and personnel of Ujjain Police and expressed gratitude on the occasion of their promotions.

The Chief Minister congratulated the promoted police personnel and personally pinned stars on the shoulders of promoted officers and rank insignia on personnel promoted as head constables.

Yadav said the police force played a crucial role in maintaining law and order, ensuring citizens' safety and preserving peace and harmony.

He said promotion was recognition of a police personnel's dedication, discipline, professional excellence and commitment.

He urged the promoted officers and personnel to discharge their new responsibilities with integrity, honesty, sensitivity and professional efficiency while further enhancing the dignity of the police department.