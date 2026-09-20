CM Mohan Yadav Urges Youth To Learn Courage From Ram And Friendship From Krishna In Ujjain | FP photo

UJJAIN (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said young people should draw lessons from the life and character of Lord Ram, stressing that success could not be achieved without facing hardships.

Addressing the valedictory session of the three-day 6th 'Yuva Dharm Sansad' at Geeta Bhavan, Yadav said the youth had aspired for Ram Rajya even in Lord Ram's time. "If we want to look towards the power of the youth, we have to look towards Ram Rajya," Yadav said.

"When we talk about the life of Lord Shri Ram, we learn that success does not come without difficulties.

Victory and glory are achieved where there are challenges. Lord Ram faced hardships with immense courage. Can success in life be achieved without facing such difficulties?" he said.

Referring to Lord Krishna and Radha Rani on Radha Ashtami, Yadav said, "Where there is Radha, there is Krishna."

Citing the friendship between Krishna and Sudama, he said Sandipani Ashram in Ujjain offered an important lesson about friendship and helping friends in distress.

"A friend should be helped without making a display of it or making them feel humiliated," Yadav said. He also cited the episode involving Drupada and Dronacharya in the Mahabharata to underline the consequences of humiliating a friend.

Sevagy Sansthanam patron Mithileshanand Sharan said gratitude was one of the principal human virtues reflected in the character of Shri Ram. "Only one who can be grateful can truly be human," he said.