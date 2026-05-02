CM Mohan Yadav To Perform Bhoomi Pujan Of Indore-pithampur Economic Corridor Phase-1 On May 3 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will perform the bhoomi pujan of the first phase of the 20.76 km long Indore-Pithampur Economic Corridor (IPEC) on Sunday afternoon.

The project is expected to set a new milestone in advancing infrastructure, industry and urban development in the state in an integrated manner. The IPEC is set to prove instrumental in establishing the state as a robust industrial base and an ideal investment destination.

The bhoomi pujan programme will be held in village Nanod, located on the economic corridor itself, starting at 12 noon. The district administration and the Indore regional office of MP Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) have made elaborate arrangements for the event.

The corridor is being developed by the Indore regional office of the MPIDC. During the event, a short film will be screened to showcase the corridor's design, potential and regional impact. The project is being developed as an organised industrial axis connecting the Super Corridor, located near Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, to the Pithampur Investment Region.

The IPEC will provide integrated connectivity to the Pithampur Investment Region, logistics hubs and various textile and manufacturing units. This will enhance the efficiency of production and distribution networks while simplifying operational processes for industries. Furthermore, the project is expected to play a pivotal role in bolstering the flow of investment into the state and generating increased employment opportunities.

Key features of project

Under the project, a roadway spanning approximately 20.28 km is being developed to connect the Super Corridor with the Pithampur Investment Region.

Provision has been made for planned development across an area of approximately 1,316 hectares, for which a total cost of Rs 2,360 crore has been allocated.

Under the infrastructure framework, a 75-metre-wide main road, along with buffer zones to be developed on both sides, will render this corridor expandable to meet future requirements.

By establishing effective connectivity between National Highway-47 (Indore-Ahmedabad) and National Highway-52 (AB Road), the corridor will make industrial transportation more streamlined.

The project will provide a new direction to balanced urbanisation and infrastructure-led development within the Indore region.