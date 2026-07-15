CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate District Hospital Amid Pending Work | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the newly constructed 300-bed Government District Hospital on Dhar Road on Wednesday following a request by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav during a meeting in Bhopal on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Mayor urged the Chief Minister to inaugurate the hospital at the earliest so that residents could benefit from its healthcare facilities.

Bhargav also discussed Indore's development projects and later reviewed the progress of the city's solar energy initiatives with senior state official Manu Shrivastava.

However, an on-the-ground inspection found that the hospital is not yet fully ready for patient care.

A permanent drinking water supply is yet to be commissioned, with the facility still dependent on water tankers. Furniture, medical equipment, sanitation and security arrangements are also pending.

Parts of the five-storey hospital are still undergoing cleaning and finishing work, while the maternity and neonatal units await equipment installation and disinfection. Stray dogs were also seen inside the premises, raising safety and infection-control concerns.

Health Department officials said the remaining work would be completed soon, with the maternity wing expected to become operational from July 18.

Key Points

Inauguration Date Changed: The district hospital inauguration has been rescheduled from July 17 to July 15 (Wednesday).

Project Cost: The hospital has been built at a cost of around Rs 70 crore, up from the initial estimate of Rs 50 crore.

Building Details: five-storey facility with a capacity of 300 beds.

Modern Infrastructure: Equipped with:

High-tech operation theatres

Intensive Care Unit (ICU)

CT Scan

X-ray

Pathology laboratory

Male and female wards

Maternity services

Project Delay: The hospital was originally scheduled for completion by 2023, but its inauguration was delayed by around three years due to construction delays.

Phase 1 Services (From July 15): Maternal and child health services will begin in the new building.

New Maternity Wing Facilities:

Two modern operation theatres

Obstetric ICU (OBS ICU)

Triage

ANC (Antenatal Care) Ward

PNC (Postnatal Care) Ward

Birth Waiting Room

NBHU (Newborn Health Unit)