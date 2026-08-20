CM Mohan Yadav Inspects Road Widening Work For Simhastha 2028 In Ujjain, Reviews Construction Of New Administrative Complex

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reached Ujjain on Thursday, and inspected road widening work for Simhastha 2028, ongoing construction work of the new administrative complex building being built at a cost of ₹134.97 crore.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister enquired about the building's work plan, construction progress, and upcoming tasks from the officials of the concerned construction agency.

Collector Raushan Kumar Singh briefed the Chief Minister in detail regarding the work plan and proposed construction activities for the new administrative complex. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to ensure the construction work is completed with high quality within the stipulated timeframe and to guarantee proper provisions for necessary administrative facilities within the building.

CM inspects road widening work for Simhastha

CM Yadav also inspected the road-widening work being carried out from Sati Gate to Gopal Mandir, as part of the Simhastha 2028 preparations. He enquired about the work plan from the construction agency's engineer. The Chief Minister also visited the ancient idol of Lord Shri Chinta Haran Ganesh to offer prayers and seek blessings.

CM reviews renovation works at Shri Sati Mata Temple

As part of the preparations for the Simhastha 2028 grand festival, a 410-metre-long stretch from Kanthal Square to Chhatri Chowk is being widened.

He reviewed the designs for proposed development works at Kanthal Square, where paver blocks will be used over a 500-square-metre expanse.

Similarly, he also checked the beautification works of the entrance of the ancient Shri Sati Mata Temple. PCC road construction has already been completed along 310 metres of the total 410-metre route

Local residents welcomed him with flower garlands and traditional scarfs.

Public representatives and administrative officials MP Anil Firojiya, Rajya Sabha MP Balayogi Sant Umeshnath, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, MLA Anil Jain Kaluheda, Ujjain Development Authority Chairman Ravi Solanki, City BJP President Sanjay Agrawal, and Fair Authority Chairman Jagdish Agrawal were present with the CM.