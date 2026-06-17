CM Inaugurates Samakota Dam, Vows To Triple MP’s Irrigated Farmland | FP photo

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): CM Mohan Yadav on Wednesday inaugurated the Samakota Dam on the Kalisindh River in Mahidpur, Ujjain district.

Addressing a large public gathering at the Mahidpur College grounds, he said that the dam, constructed for Rs 188.42 crore, will channel irrigation water through pipelines to 7,236 hectares of agricultural land across 18 villages in Jharda tehsil, directly benefiting more than 11,000 farmers.

Expansion of irrigation

Yadav said, “Irrigated land in the state has grown from 7.5 lakh hectares in 2003, during the Congress regime, to 65 lakh hectares at present.”

The state government has set a target of expanding this coverage to 100 lakh hectares and is actively pursuing dam construction on both the Chhoti Kalisindh and Shipra rivers, which pass through the Mahidpur assembly constituency.

Inauguration of 19 additional projects

Alongside the Samakota Dam, 19 other infrastructure projects were commissioned at the event, including the Jharda college building, girls' school buildings at Semlya and Mahidpur Road, a health centre and a power substation.

Farmers to get daytime electricity

Addressing welfare measures, Dr Mohan Yadav announced that beginning with the upcoming Rabi season, electricity for irrigation purposes would be supplied during daytime hours.

He added that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the underprivileged are receiving permanent housing, women are being provided cooking gas and wheat procurement at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) is ongoing.

CM recalls Mahidpur's cultural and historical significance

During his address, the Chief Minister underscored the town’s deep historical roots, noting its connection to the education of Krishna and Sudama at Narayan Dham, the site of the uprising of the Revolt of 1857, hosting of the 1794 Simhastha by royal families descended from Mata Ahilyabai Holkar and its status as a centre of Sanatan culture.

Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silavat affirmed that the Shipra River would be ready for pilgrims at the next Simhastha.

Ujjain MP Anil Firojiya shed light on the town’s distinction of having the district's highest concentration of dams and announced forthcoming new railway services for the Ujjain region.

Former MLA Bahadur Singh Chauhan submitted several demands, including a drinking water filtration plant from the Samakota Dam, a new building for Sandipani School at Mahidpur Road, road widening between Jawasiya, Dongla and Narayan Dham and an annual grant of Rs 25 lakh for the Dhuleshwar Mahadev procession.