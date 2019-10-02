Class IX girl commits suicide

Indore:

A class IX girl committed suicide by consuming poisonous substance at her residence in Betma area. No suicide note was recovered. The reason she took the extreme step could not be established till Tuesday night.

Betma police station incharge DPS Chouhan said the deceased has been identified as 14-year-old Parwati, daughter of Ashok, a resident of Betma. She consumed poison at her residence a couple of days ago and she was rushed to MY Hospital where she died during treatment on Tuesday.

Parwati was class IX student. The family members were unaware about any of her problem due to which she was suffering from depression and took such step. Police said statements of family members are being taken to know the reason of her suicide.