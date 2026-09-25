Civic Chief Kshitij Singhal Sets Deadlines For Road Works Across The City |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal on Thursday inspected ongoing master plan roads, junction development works and left-turn widening projects across the city, directing officials to improve traffic flow and complete works on time.

At Palda Square, Singhal ordered the removal of an electricity pole behind the Hanuman temple and directed officials to develop the vacant space as a left turn. At Navalakha Square, he ordered extension of the divider towards Agrasen Pratima Square to widen the left turn.

Singhal also inspected the under-construction road between Sadar Bazaar and Gutkeshwar Mahadev Temple. He directed officials to begin construction of a bridge on the stretch and complete the remaining works by Oct 25.

He inspected the master plan road from Kila Maidan Trisection to Jinsi Square and Neminath Square, besides development works at Gopur Square and Annapurna Square. Officials were directed to streamline left turns and complete junction improvements.

At Rajendra Nagar Square, Singhal ordered construction of a left turn to ease difficulties faced by commuters descending from Rajendra Nagar Bridge. At Bijalpur Square, he directed officials to improve traffic movement by developing a left turn and removing structures obstructing vehicles.

Singhal also inspected the road under construction from AB Road to Treasure Township and directed officials to complete the remaining works by Oct 31. He also ordered development of the Amrit Hotel intersection on AB Road to improve traffic movement.

The Municipal Commissioner directed officials to prioritise traffic management, road safety and timely completion of the projects.