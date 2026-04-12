Citizens Join Hands To Revive Ancient Stepwell In Indore |

Citizens join hands to revive ancient stepwell

Our staff reporter

Indore

In a significant step towards conserving traditional water resources, a painting and cleanliness drive was organised at the historic Hans Das Math stepwell in Zone 20, Ward 6, under the Jal Ganga Conservation Campaign. The initiative aimed to foster a sense of ownership among citizens towards ancient water sources and encourage their preservation.

The event was conducted with the support of Caravan India and witnessed active public participation. Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal, Additional Commissioner Akash Singh, Corporator Sandhya Yadav, and Zonal Officer Pallavi Pal, along with other officials and public representatives, were present. They appreciated the initiative, calling it a strong example of community participation in heritage conservation.

Adding vibrancy to the event, the team from “Shab-e-Indore – A Musical Event” also contributed enthusiastically. Around 80 attendees and 30 artists participated in the drive, collectively cleaning the stepwell premises and creating meaningful paintings on its walls. The artwork not only enhanced the aesthetic appeal of the stepwell but also effectively spread awareness about water conservation.

Speaking on the occasion, Singhal said that ancient water structures are an integral part of the city’s heritage and require collective efforts for their preservation. He noted that such initiatives help instil a sense of responsibility among citizens, encouraging them to actively contribute to safeguarding these valuable resources.