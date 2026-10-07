Childhood Friend Turns Kidnapper, Farmer Held Captive For Ransom In MP’s Ratlam | Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A childhood friendship took a disturbing turn when a man lured his friend to a warehouse, held him captive and demanded ransom with the help of accomplices.

Police arrested the main suspect, Irshad, a resident of Surana village, while searching for his associates.

According to police, the victim, a farmer from Surana, was travelling to Ratlam to meet his uncle’s son Suraj.

On the way, he met Irshad, who offered him a motorcycle ride and took him to a room behind Rajasthan Enterprises’ stone warehouse on Ratlam-Jhabua Road.

Irshad locked him inside, after which two unidentified men entered and assaulted him. When the victim sought help, Irshad allegedly told him that the men would implicate him in a false case and demanded money for his release.

Irshad then allegedly used the victim’s phone to call Suraj and asked him to bring money to Jhabua Road. However, the suspects fled after learning that police had been informed.

The victim reached Suraj’s home in Rajiv Nagar and later approached police with his family.

Salakhedi outpost in-charge Vijay Bamaniya said police registered a case under Sections 127(7), 296(1), 351(3) and 3(5) of the BNS and arrested Irshad. Police are conducting raids to locate the other suspects.