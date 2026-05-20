Chemists Protest Illegal Online Medicine Sales In Ratlam | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Chemists across Ratlam district observed a one-day strike on Wednesday following a nationwide call by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) and the Madhya Pradesh Chemists and Druggists Association (MPCDA).

Medical stores remained closed as traders protested against online medicine sales, counterfeit drugs, narcotic drug trade and heavy discount practices adopted by large companies.

Under the leadership of the Ratlam District Chemist and Druggist Association, chemists gathered near the Government Hospital gate on College Road and staged a demonstration at Dalu Modi Market.

Protesters raised slogans and later burned effigies symbolising online medicine platforms and counterfeit drugs at a city intersection.

Chemists in Neemuch district, Khetia, Sonkatch, Garoth and Bagh also staged protests, closed their shops and submitted memorandums to district officials against illegal online medicine sales, fraudulent e-prescriptions and heavy discounting practices adopted by online platforms.

Civil Hospital supports patients during strike

Susner: Civil Hospital emerged as a major support for patients on Wednesday as medical stores across the region remained closed during the chemists’ strike.

The hospital kept its dispensary open 24 hours, ensuring free medicines and uninterrupted treatment for emergency and regular patients facing difficulties due to the bandh.