 Chaos Reigns In Vegetable Market As Farmers Lose Out, Calls For Action Grow Louder
The district market administration and municipal corporation staff seem to be turning a blind eye to the disorder.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 11:03 PM IST
Representative Image |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): In the new vegetable market, commission agents sell the vegetables of the farmers by bidding, depriving them of the full price for their produce. The market is plagued by chaos with retail vendors setting up shops on the road, affecting traffic and making it difficult for people to commute.

The district market administration and municipal corporation staff seem to be turning a blind eye to the disorder. The market is dominated by wholesale traders, who have occupied the shops and platforms. The commission agents, who are supposed to provide space for farmers to sell their produce, instead indulge in hooliganism, bidding for the vegetables at arbitrary prices and behaving rudely with customers.

The situation is so dire that even the flying squad team never visits the market to rectify the situation. District Shiv Sena chief, Ganesh Bhavsar, has expressed anger over the chaos in the market, stating that it seems that the allotment of space is not being done in a transparent manner.

He said Khandwa collector Anup Kumar Singh needs to take immediate action to clear the Sabji Mandi Road for the common man to walk and commute. The market needs to be regulated to ensure that farmers get a fair price for their produce and that customers can shop without being hassled by the commission agents and retail vendors.

