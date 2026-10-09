Chaddi-Baniyan Gang Busted In MP’s Ratlam, Four Arrested; Police Recover 1.2 Kg Silver, 40 Grams Gold | File pic

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested four people linked to the Chaddi-Baniyan gang in connection with thefts in residential colonies across Ratlam over the past eight months. Three are accused of committing thefts, while the fourth allegedly purchased stolen goods. Another suspect remains absconding.

ASP Rakesh Pandro disclosed the case. CSP Satyendra Ghanghoria said the accused belong to the Jasawada police station area of Dahod district in Gujarat. During the operation to apprehend them, Ghanghoria sustained a head injury.

The arrested accused were identified as Kalu, Nabhla and Malabhai, all residents of Dahod district. Police also arrested 74-year-old Manishankar alias Popatlal Panchal for allegedly purchasing stolen property.

Police recovered 1.2 kg of silver, 40 grams of gold jewellery and Rs 9,000 in cash. The seized items are being examined in connection with reported thefts.

During the investigation, police learnt that the accused allegedly tied sacred threads around their wrists before committing thefts and removed them after fulfilling their vows. They also reportedly claimed to have evaded police for around 18 years.

Police further learnt that one accused claimed he committed thefts to pay a penalty of Rs 50 lakh allegedly imposed on his son by villagers for informing police about criminal activities. The claim remains subject to verification.

Police are searching for the absconding suspect, Sanjay, a resident of Wadwa village in Dahod district, Gujarat, and questioning the arrested men about other thefts and possible accomplices.