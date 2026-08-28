CERC Framework Offers Lifeline To Malwa-Nimar Green Projects In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The new framework of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), allowing eligible renewable energy projects to retain grid connectivity by paying prescribed compensation, has come as a major opportunity for developers in Madhya Pradesh, particularly the rapidly emerging Malwa-Nimar region.

The provision offers relief to projects delayed in achieving key milestones such as land acquisition, financial closure and Commercial Operation Date (COD). Instead of immediate cancellation of transmission connectivity, eligible developers can seek additional time by paying compensation, provided they demonstrate tangible progress.

“The move is significant for Malwa-Nimar, where Agar-Malwa, Shajapur, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Dhar, Khargone, Barwani, Khandwa and Ujjain are witnessing rapid development of solar and wind projects.

For developers, grid connectivity is a critical asset. Losing an approved connection due to delays can affect project viability and force them to undergo lengthy procedures for fresh connectivity.

Under the CERC framework, delays in land acquisition and financial closure will attract compensation of Rs 1,000 per MW per day, while delays in achieving COD will attract Rs 3,000 per MW per day.

The relief comes with conditions. Developers seeking extensions must demonstrate actual project progress. For land and financial-closure extensions, documents covering at least 20% of the required land must be submitted. For COD extensions, land documents covering 50% to 75% of the required land, depending on the project category, are required.

The framework could be particularly useful for projects in Malwa-Nimar, where developers face challenges involving land acquisition, environmental and forest clearances, equipment and module supply, financial closure and transmission infrastructure readiness.

The region is also witnessing significant expansion of its power evacuation network, with new 220 kV and 400 kV transmission infrastructure being developed to evacuate electricity from upcoming solar and wind projects.

The CERC mechanism could ensure that projects which have made substantial progress but face genuine delays do not lose their grid access.

The framework also seeks to protect valuable transmission resources. Grid connectivity, General Network Access (GNA), Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) capacity and evacuation infrastructure are limited resources. Extensions have therefore been linked to demonstrable progress, preventing projects with little prospect of completion from indefinitely blocking transmission capacity.

For Madhya Pradesh, particularly Malwa-Nimar, the provision could help integrate the region’s growing renewable capacity into the national grid while giving genuine projects additional time to overcome execution hurdles.

However, the relief is not unlimited. Projects failing to meet prescribed milestones even after the extension may face cancellation of grid connectivity and forfeiture of associated bank guarantees.

For Malwa-Nimar’s expanding renewable energy sector, the framework offers a crucial balance—breathing space for serious developers while ensuring valuable grid capacity remains available for projects capable of moving forward.