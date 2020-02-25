CBSE Entrepreneurship exam: No chance for perfect score as questions came out of syllabus

Indore: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted Entrepreneurship examination on Tuesday, wherein most budding entrepreneurs tried to present their innovative solutions to the questions.

While it is a dream for most students to get a perfect score in the examination, the Entrepreneurship paper banished all such dreams by presenting questions that were out of syllabus. But, by keeping the paper easy, the board ensured that students cannot complain much.

As per feedbacks, most students will score well, but no one can score 100/100 because of the out of syllabus questions. However, taking it positively, students described the out of syllabus questions as ‘risks’ for an entrepreneur.

Hopeful that they will be able to score over 80 marks for sure, most students were in a celebratory mood. A group of commerce students after attempting the examination said, “Unlike science students, we don’t worry about the perfect score and cry for 1 mark because, in commerce, we learn about unpredictability and coming up with innovative solutions.”

Student Feedbacks

“Entrepreneurship paper was the most important exam for me. As I chose it my optional subject leaving other easier options, I was nervous and scared in the morning. Earlier, I attempted physical education paper, which was quite easy. So, naturally, I was more nervous expecting the good luck of easy paper to reverse. Luckily, it was an easy examination. But some one-mark questions, i.e. MCQs (multiple choice questions) were difficult and I was not able to answer them.”

- Ishita Gawlani

“Most questions asked in Entrepreneurship exam were direct. The paper designed by CBSE was overall easy. However, one or two questions were out of the syllabus. So, I am not sure about the answers to them. The paper was easy but I finished it just in time and I am happy that I would score well in this paper.”

- Devansh Kothari

Teacher’s Take

“Question paper was very easy and direct as per sample paper issued by CBSE. However, the one-mark question was asked from a deleted topic. Hence, the question was out of syllabus. Question 4 in Set 4 was from the topic ‘partnership’. The topic is not included in the current syllabus.

In CBSE workshop at Jaipur, SEBI was among ‘Deleted Topics’ but question 17 was asked regarding SEBI. Every year students are facing the same problem now. There are questions in the final examination from the topic, which has been deleted from the syllabus. This not only troubles students but hampers students from scoring 100/100. Numerical questions were quite easy and scoring.”

- Lavina Wadhwani