 Catholic Community Observes All Souls’ Day With Special Prayers, Masses At Cemeteries In Indore
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Catholic Community Observes All Souls’ Day With Special Prayers, Masses At Cemeteries In Indore

The Catholic Church in Indore observed All Souls’ Day on November 2 with special prayers and Holy Masses at churches and cemeteries. Bishop Thomas Matthew addressed devotees at Kanchan Bagh Cemetery, while Fr Sanjay Kujur celebrated Mass at Juni Indore Cemetery. Families remembered departed loved ones by offering flowers, lighting candles and praying for their souls.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 02, 2026, 05:20 PM IST
Catholic Community Observes All Souls’ Day With Special Prayers, Masses At Cemeteries In Indore
Catholic Community Observes All Souls’ Day With Special Prayers, Masses At Cemeteries In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Catholic Church of Indore observed All Souls’ Day on 2 November with special prayers and Holy Masses for the departed. The faithful gathered at Juni Indore Cemetery and Kanchan Bagh Cemetery to remember their loved ones.

Holy Masses were held at 6:30 a.m. in all Catholic churches. At Kanchan Bagh Cemetery, Bishop Thomas Matthew of the Diocese of Indore addressed the gathering and said that the departed continue to remain part of the Church family and that the faithful hope to be reunited with them.

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At Juni Indore Cemetery, the Holy Mass was celebrated by SVD Provincial Fr. Sanjay Kujur. In his homily, Fr. Raju Dodiyar SVD said that death is not the end of life but a passage to eternal life.

He urged people to remain hopeful and see their earthly lives as a journey towards heaven.

After the Mass, priests blessed the graves with holy water. Families paid tribute to their departed relatives by placing flowers and garlands on the graves and lighting candles in their memory.

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