Camel Falls Off Sitamau Phatak Bridge, Dies After Speeding Vehicle Scares Animal In MP’s Mandsaur | FP photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A camel died after falling from the Sitamau Phatak bridge on the main road connecting Mandsaur on Wednesday afternoon.

According to eyewitnesses, members of the Rebari community from Rajasthan were crossing the bridge with a group of camels when one of the animals became frightened after seeing a vehicle approaching at high speed. The camel lost its balance and fell from the bridge, suffering fatal injuries.

The camel’s owner and others present at the spot confirmed its death and informed the municipal police and Gau Arogya Seva Samiti. Committee president Om Barodiya and his associates reached the spot and arranged for the animal to be removed.

With the help of municipal authorities, a JCB and a tractor were brought to the site.

The dead camel was carefully shifted to an open location, where a deep pit was dug. In the evening, the camel’s owner and others performed its last rites according to religious customs.

Barodiya said witnesses blamed the speeding vehicle for the accident and appealed to motorists to drive cautiously. He also urged the administration to install safety grills on both sides of the bridge to prevent similar accidents.