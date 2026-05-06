Cabinet Committee On Economic Affairs Approves Nagda-Mathura Rail Expansion | Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved three major multi-tracking railway projects, including the Nagda-Mathura section.

The projects, estimated to cost Rs 23,437 crore, will expand the Indian Railways network by 901 km across several states.

The Nagda-Mathura project, considered the most significant among the approved works, covers around 568 km and has received an allocation of nearly Rs 16,400 crore.

The project forms part of the heavily congested Delhi-Mumbai rail corridor, where existing capacity has nearly reached saturation. Indian Railways will add third and fourth lines to reduce traffic pressure, improve train punctuality and ensure smoother passenger and freight operations.

Reacting to the approval, Ujjain MP Anil Firojiya thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. He said the project would strengthen rail connectivity, improve passenger amenities and accelerate industrial and economic activity in the region. He described the approval as a milestone for regional development.

According to the Railway Ministry, the projects will benefit nearly 8.3 million people across around 4,161 villages and significantly increase freight capacity while reducing logistics costs.