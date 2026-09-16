Businessman’s Driver Arrested For Stealing ₹27 Lakh From SUV, ₹24.50 Lakh Recovered In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested a businessman's driver for allegedly stealing Rs 27 lakh from the SUV, police said on Tuesday. Police have recovered Rs 24.50 lakh of the stolen cash from the suspect.

According to DCP (Zone-1) Narendra Rawat, the incident was reported on Aug 24 when complainant Gaurav Mittal informed Rau police station staff that Rs 27 lakh kept in his SUV had been stolen.

He suspected that his private driver, Rohit Kose, had taken the money and fled.

Police registered a case under the relevant section of the BNS and an investigation by a team comprising Rau TI Rajpal Singh Rathore, SI Pravin Jadhav, ASI Nilesh Sisodiya, head constable Balram Chouhan, constable Kamlesh Chourey and others began.

The team examined CCTV footage from the spot and nearby areas and also analysed technical evidence. Information from the police informer network helped investigators identify the suspect.

Police arrested Rohit on Sep 15 after laying a trap. During questioning, he allegedly admitted to stealing the money.

On his information, police recovered Rs 24.50 lakh in cash. Police said that the suspect had fled to Rajasthan after stealing cash and spent Rs 2.5 lakh.

According to the officials, the suspect had also been involved in theft cases in the past. Tukoganj police station registered two theft cases against him under Section 379 of the IPC in 2010. Further investigation is underway.