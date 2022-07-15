Burhanpur: Zainabad Bridge submerged as Tapti overflows

Representative Photo |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Zainabad Bridge submerged on Wednesday evening as the Tapti river swelled with floodwater. The water levels of all the rivers and rivulets including the Tapti have increased due to rain which has continued for the past three days.

During this, 165 cubic meters per second of water has been released from Paras dam near Betul. It has resulted in flooding of nearrby areas. Within half an hour, more than six feet of water was passing over the Zainabad Bridge. Also, the temples built at Raj Ghat were completely under the water.

According to police officials, the Tapti's water has started entering the houses located on the river bank. As a result, security force has been deployed to rescue people.

A four-year-old boy died after his mud-house collapsed due to heavy rain. Police stated that the deceased has been identified as Vikram son of Dayaram. Vikram along with his parents and elder brother were sleeping at their home in Nimbola police station area, when the house collapsed due to heavy rainfall in which three people were injured.

The district has recorded 230.5 mm of rainfall since June 1 this year. A total of 12 mm of rain was recorded in Burhanpur, 14 mm in Nepanagar and 59 mm in Khaknar on Wednesday.