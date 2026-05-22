Burhanpur Police Push Guns-To-Jobs Transformation Drive | FP Photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Burhanpur Police has launched a major rehabilitation and awareness drive, “Parivartan,” aimed at bringing the Sikligar community into the mainstream by discouraging illegal arms manufacturing and promoting education and employment opportunities.

Under the guidance of SP Ashutosh Bagri, the district police is running awareness campaigns and community meetings in schools, gurudwaras, police stations and villages, including Pachori. The initiative focuses on motivating youth to leave crime and connect with government welfare and self-employment schemes.

As part of the campaign, four youths from the community have been provided jobs at Jio Company, while efforts are underway to secure employment for others based on their qualifications and diplomas.

Alongside counselling and rehabilitation, Khaknar police have intensified action against illegal arms manufacturing. Between 2024 and 2026, police registered 27 cases, arrested 66 accused and seized 151 country-made pistols along with factory materials. Officials described it as the biggest crackdown on illegal weapons in Burhanpur in the past two decades.

5 peacocks, 2 owls found dead in Burhanpur

Five peacocks and two owls were found dead in Saikheda village under the Nawra Range of Burhanpur district, forest officials said. The carcasses were discovered on Monday, though the incident came to light officially on Thursday.

Nepanagar Forest SDO Vikram Sulia confirmed the incident, while DFO Vidyabhushan Singh said post-mortem examinations were conducted by veterinarians Dr Ajay and Dr Ravindra Gole. Preliminary findings suggest heatstroke as the likely cause of death.

However, forest officials have registered a case against unknown persons to rule out any foul play. Viscera samples of the deceased birds have been sent to a laboratory in Sagar for detailed examination. Water samples from nearby sources were also collected for testing.

Officials said the exact cause of death would be confirmed only after the laboratory report is received.