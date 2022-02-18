Burhanpur police arrest three for cheating local traders

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A special investigation team of the Burhanpur police arrested three persons from Jalgaon Jamod village of Jalgaon district in Maharashtra for cheating local traders of Burhanpur some days ago. Those arrested have been identified as Abdul Sadiq Deshmukh, Anees Shafi and Nadeem Beg alias Nadeem Taylor, all residents of Jalagav Jamod in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra.

Police recovered one thresher machine, 42 bundles of drip hose, three sewing machines, three ceiling fans and 16 doors worth a total of Rs six lakh from them. The police produced them before a local court which sent them to jail.

According to the information, a local trader Ashutosh Kumar Dude, a resident of Silmpura locality had lodged a complaint at Kotwali police station on February 10. In his complaint, Ashutosh had claimed that three persons came to his shop - Shankaralaal Sevkram firm - and purchased three sewing machines for Rs 22,500. As the trio did not have cash, Abdul Sadique gave him a cheque. However, when Ashutosh deposited this cheque, it bounced due to insufficient balance.

When Ashutosh called Abdul Sadique he started making excuses. Some other traders from Burhanpur also lodged similar complaints against Abdul Sadiq Deshmukh, Syed Anish and Nadeem Beg for cheating them. Taking cognisance of the matter, the Burhanpur police had formed the special investigation team. The trio has been booked under Sections 417,418, 420 and 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 09:28 PM IST