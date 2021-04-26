Burhanpur: Pioneer of Ahinsa Yatra, Acharya Mahashraman arrives in city to a warm welcome

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The pioneer of Ahinsa Yatra and the 11th Acharya of Tera Panth Acharya Mahashraman arrived in Ichhapur village on Mahavir Jayanti on Sunday.

Acharya Mahashraman is on padyatra (travel by foot) to promote ahinsa (non-violence) and has travelled hundreds of kilometres so far.

The Acharya was welcomed by MLA Thakur Surendra Singh, Harshvardhan Singh, son of ex-MP late Nandkumar Singh Chauhan, district BJP president Manoj Ladhve and representatives of Jain community while following Covid protocol.

Addressing a gathering, Acharya Mahashraman said one who takes over the troubles of others is called Mahaveer. He narrated the story of Lord Mahavir to them.

Jatin Sethia thanked the office bearers of Ichha Devi Mandir Trust for making arrangements. Acharya Mahashraman will reach Shahpur on April 26 and Burhanpur on April 27.