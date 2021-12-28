Burhanpur: Market remains closed in Ichhapur in protest over 17-month-old girl murder case

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of villagers in Icchapur village of in Burhanpur district paid tribute to the 17-month-old girl child whose body was in a 200-feet deep well three-day after she went missing on December 23.

The post-mortem report said that the victim was murdered by strangulation. Police are probing if the toddler was raped.

Khargone range DIG Tilak Singh and Superintendent of Police Rahul Kumar Lodha visited the village. He said that four suspects are also being closely interrogated.

An eerie silence prevails in the village since the body of the child was found.Markets remain closed on Monday. In the evening, more than a thousand villagers visited Jaystambh Square and paid tribute to the girl child and demand capital punishment for the killers.

Ex-Cabinet minister and BJP state spokesperson Archana Chitnis, MLA Thakur Surendra Singh, Congress, Shiv Sena leaders and others also reached the village and met the family members and consoled them.

Memorandums have been given to the district collector and superintendent of police by social organizations across the district.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 10:15 PM IST