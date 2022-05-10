Burhanpur: Governor to virtually inaugurate ‘Pani App’ on Wednesday

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): State Governor Mangubhai Patel will inaugurate the “Pani App” during a programme to be organised under the Jal Shakti Se Jal Jeevan Mission in Burhanpur on Wednesday, former cabinet minister and BJP state spokesperson, Archana Chitnis said.

Chitnis informed that the Governor would virtually join from Bhopal as the chief guest in the program.

In the program, technical staff including ‘Jal Pariwar’ members, district panchayat members, district panchayat members, sarpanch, deputy sarpanch, secretaries, employment assistants, engineers, and sub-engineers will be present.

Chitnis said that people's representatives, taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, should also be continuously engaged in the works of water conservation and promotion.

Collector Praveen Singh coordinated between the CEO of District Panchayat Burhanpur, DFO Burhanpur, CEO of Janpad Panchayat Burhanpur and Khaknar and gave special impetus to water conservation and promotion in Burhanpur district.

Notably, a few days back, Governor Mangubhai Patel had a courtesy call with Chitnis. During the meeting, on the call of PM Modi to make 75 Amrit Sarovar in every district to celebrate the 75th anniversary of independence, the administration and society together started the campaign to make Amrit Sarovar in Burhanpur district at the grassroots level.

Elaborating on the work being done for the accumulation of every drop of rainwater, for the increase in the underground water level being done on a war footing under "Jal Shakti to Jal Jeevan". The administration and society Requested to come to Burhanpur to see the work being done for the promotion of underground water conservation with cooperation. Along with this, a request was also made to launch the "Pani App" mobile app made keeping in mind the digital age. Governor will communicate with the members of the Pani family by launching the "Pani App" on Wednesday.

Specially designed and developed "Pani App"

Chitnis has said that “Pani App” has been designed and developed by keeping in mind the availability of smartphones and hectic routines in today's digital age. Work is being done simultaneously in 256 villages of 167-gram panchayats of Burhanpur district on a large scale. “Pani App” has been developed to facilitate the work of Jal Shakti Abhiyan and to perform the work while staying connected. There is a plan to make proper use of technology to handle water using this app.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 02:59 PM IST