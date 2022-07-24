Burhanpur: Arwachin India School students clear CBSE exams with flying colours

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Arwachin India School for Holistic Learning students passed the CBSE board examination with flying colours. Just like every year, Class 10th result was 100 per cent. Similarly, Class 12th student Iqra Memon from the Humanities stream stood first in the entire Burhanpur district after securing 97.2 per cent.

In the 10th Class result, Vedanti Tiwari secured the first position, Sania Memon got second and Ruchika Bajaj got third. On this occasion, institute director Rakhi Mishra and Amit Mishra sent best wishes to all the students. They informed that the school also prepares for various competitive examinations in a comprehensive manner.

For this, the entire team of experienced and trained educationists from different states of the country is determined to guide the students with a specific action plan. The school administration is conscious and constantly striving to provide a conducive educational environment for its students, said the director.

Macro Vision Academy students dominate CBSE results in Burhanpur

Macro Vision Academy has given excellent results in the CBSE board examination. School management said that despite COVID constraints, students managed to adapt to the online coaching much better this year and secured higher scores.

The principal of the Academy, Jasveer Singh Parmar informed that out of 354 students of 12th standard, 78 students have secured more than 90 per cent marks, and 258 students have scored more than 80 per cent marks.

Atishay Jain from Commerce stream became the topper of the school after securing 97.60 per cent. Shivendra Prajapati and Naman Agarwal from the Science streams scored 97 and 96.80 per cent respectively. Similarly, Archie Gangrade (96%), Alfia Jasvi (96.40%), Akshat Kapoor (96.20%), and others also outshone in the result.

Out of 360 10th Class students, 109 students have scored more than 90 per cent marks and 243 students have more than 80 per cent. Ronak Nath secured the first position by securing 98.80 per cent marks, followed by Monika Bhagat (98%), Kanad Bajpai (97.4%), Anjul Rathore (97.2%), and many others.

On this occasion, school directors Anand Prakash Chaukse, Manjusha Chaukse, principal Jasvir Singh Parmar, and parents congratulated the students by wishing them a bright future.