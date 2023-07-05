BSNL To Roll Out 4G Services By December: GM

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BSNL, public sector telecom services provider, will provide 4G facilities to 1,058 villages of Indore division, where no company is providing 4G facilities. Importantly, the 4G services of BSNL would be rolled out by the end of this year in the division.

Sanjeev Singhal, general manager of BSNL’s Indore division, informed in the meeting of Telecom Advisory Committee, which was held on Tuesday. He said that Government of India is going to provide 4G facilities in those villages across the country where currently no company is providing 4G facilities. The government has identified 24,680 villages across the country where it is planned to provide 4G facilities by December 23.

MP Lalwani wanted to know in the meeting when BSNL planned to start 4G facility in the city. In his reply, the general manager said that BSNL is trying to set up a completely indigenous core network, which will benefit the country in many areas. Its tender has been approved and a purchase order has also been given. This facility is also likely to be started in the city by December.

BSNL To Start 4 More Aadhaar Centres

At the meeting MP Lalwani said that the work of Aadhaar updation and making new ones is huge in the city, so BSNL should increase Aadhaar correction centres. The general manager assured that at present Aadhaar counters are functioning at Nehru Park, Transport Nagar, Meghdoot Park and Tilak Path. BSNL will commission 4 more counters in a month.

New Number For Registering Complaints Released

Member of Parliament Lalwani and senior member of the committee Ramswaroop Mundra along with general manager Singhal released the new toll-free number 1800 4444 of BSNL to register the complaints of BSNL services. Complaints regarding landline, mobile number and broadband number can also be lodged by dialling this number.