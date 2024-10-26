 ‘Bring Positive Change In Life To Counter Stress,’ Says Dr Madhvi Patel At Seminar In Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndore‘Bring Positive Change In Life To Counter Stress,’ Says Dr Madhvi Patel At Seminar In Indore

‘Bring Positive Change In Life To Counter Stress,’ Says Dr Madhvi Patel At Seminar In Indore

Heavy work load is considered as one of the prime reason of stress. So there is a need to bring positive changes in life with yoga and spirituality.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 12:41 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Madhvi Patel, ENT Surgeon, has said that the negative emotions, anxiety and stress are leading to the breakdown of relationships and families. Heavy work load is considered as one of the prime reason of stress. So there is a need to bring positive changes in life with yoga and spirituality.

Dr. Patel was addressing here a seminar organised by Tax Practitioners Association and Indore CA branch on Friday. The topic of the seminar was ‘Life management between work and life through yoga and spirituality’. Dr. Patel said that in today's hectic life, man has made a lot of progress but there has also been a continuous decline in human values. Now-a-days competition is so high that to fulfill it, we are ignoring our health. She said that the World Health Organization has called stress "the worst health epidemic of the twenty-first century".

The American Psychological Association reports that more than 50% of Americans suffer from stress due to various reasons. 12.5 million workdays are lost each year in the UK due to workplace-related stress. Negative emotions, anxiety and stress are leading to the breakdown of relationships and families, so there is a need to bring positive changes in your life with yoga and spirituality.

Earlier, TPA president CA JP Saraf said that the level of compliance has increased in the office of tax professionals in the last few years, everyone is burdened with work in the office. He said that workload may be good for promotion, but not for health. But it is also a bitter truth that workload cannot be ignored either. Therefore, it is necessary that we establish harmony between work load and personal life.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: BEST Bus Driver Assaulted In Bandra For Failing To Halt At Khira Nagar Stop In Santacruz; Father-Son Duo Arrested
Mumbai: BEST Bus Driver Assaulted In Bandra For Failing To Halt At Khira Nagar Stop In Santacruz; Father-Son Duo Arrested
Kalyan Crime: Man Falls For Postal Department Job Fraud, Loses ₹3 Lakh While Seeking Employment For Son
Kalyan Crime: Man Falls For Postal Department Job Fraud, Loses ₹3 Lakh While Seeking Employment For Son
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: DyCM Devendra Fadnavis Files Nomination Papers From Nagpur South West Constituency Amid Show Of Strength
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: DyCM Devendra Fadnavis Files Nomination Papers From Nagpur South West Constituency Amid Show Of Strength
Central Railways' Special Campaign 4.0: Innovative Rail Chaupals Enhance Community Engagement For Improved Cleanliness Standards
Central Railways' Special Campaign 4.0: Innovative Rail Chaupals Enhance Community Engagement For Improved Cleanliness Standards

CA Abhay Sharma, secretary of TPA, said that due to increasing transparency, the increasing workload in the office cannot be reduced day by day, but we can reduce the stress caused by it to a great extent through yoga and spirituality.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Heightened Vigilance On MP-Maha Border Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Heightened Vigilance On MP-Maha Border Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Mandi Road Made One-Way With Back Gate Exit Arrangements In Bikangaon

Mandi Road Made One-Way With Back Gate Exit Arrangements In Bikangaon

‘Bring Positive Change In Life To Counter Stress,’ Says Dr Madhvi Patel At Seminar In Indore

‘Bring Positive Change In Life To Counter Stress,’ Says Dr Madhvi Patel At Seminar In Indore

Action Against Gas Agency For Black Marketing In Indore

Action Against Gas Agency For Black Marketing In Indore

Farmers Protest Ahilya Path, Warn Of Escalation If Demands Not Met

Farmers Protest Ahilya Path, Warn Of Escalation If Demands Not Met