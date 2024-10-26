‘Bring Positive Change In Life To Counter Stress,’ Says Dr Madhvi Patel At Seminar In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Madhvi Patel, ENT Surgeon, has said that the negative emotions, anxiety and stress are leading to the breakdown of relationships and families. Heavy work load is considered as one of the prime reason of stress. So there is a need to bring positive changes in life with yoga and spirituality.

Dr. Patel was addressing here a seminar organised by Tax Practitioners Association and Indore CA branch on Friday. The topic of the seminar was ‘Life management between work and life through yoga and spirituality’. Dr. Patel said that in today's hectic life, man has made a lot of progress but there has also been a continuous decline in human values. Now-a-days competition is so high that to fulfill it, we are ignoring our health. She said that the World Health Organization has called stress "the worst health epidemic of the twenty-first century".

The American Psychological Association reports that more than 50% of Americans suffer from stress due to various reasons. 12.5 million workdays are lost each year in the UK due to workplace-related stress. Negative emotions, anxiety and stress are leading to the breakdown of relationships and families, so there is a need to bring positive changes in your life with yoga and spirituality.

Earlier, TPA president CA JP Saraf said that the level of compliance has increased in the office of tax professionals in the last few years, everyone is burdened with work in the office. He said that workload may be good for promotion, but not for health. But it is also a bitter truth that workload cannot be ignored either. Therefore, it is necessary that we establish harmony between work load and personal life.

CA Abhay Sharma, secretary of TPA, said that due to increasing transparency, the increasing workload in the office cannot be reduced day by day, but we can reduce the stress caused by it to a great extent through yoga and spirituality.